Friday Caps Clips: Welcome Back, Johnny!

- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Carlson, Strome, Dowd, Kuemper, recap), Blackhawks, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NBCS Chicago, Daily Herald, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and SCH.
- As part of last night’s Women in Hockey celebration, the Caps took the ice for warmups in these absolute beauties. [@Capitals]
- Last night’s game marked the culmination of a long journey back for Carlson, who has been out since taking a puck to the head back on December 23. [NBCSW, WHN, S&S]
- There are pros and cons to Carlson’s return. [RMNB]
- With Carlson’s return, the Caps had a rare healthy lineup in tact, the first time the team’s six core veterans from the 2018 run have played together this season. [NBCSW]
- Carlson (and Darcy Kuemper) making their way back into the lineup meant we bid farewell to Gabriel Carlsson and Zach Fucale, who were headed back to Hershey. [Caps]
- Do the Caps struggle against the league’s whippersnapper young’un teams? [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 68th birthday to Doug Jarvis!
- Finally, a cool moment on Women in Hockey night as Jenner Jensen, Nick Jensen’s better half, took her turn at the Top Shot Challenge - and killed it...
How about Jenner Jensen?!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 24, 2023
A nice shot runs in the Jens family apparently pic.twitter.com/wqRlkMJ5l3
- ...all while her husband and his teammates watched from the ice (via IG/@capitals):
