Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Thread

Broadcast Info: NBCSW, WJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s home matchup between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks from Vogs and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with Second City Hockey for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- Guess who’s back, y’all...
"That's what we all want to do - is play the game we love and have fun with it. That's what I'm going to be doing."— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 23, 2023
John Carlson speaks with the media ahead of expecting to return to the lineup tonight for the first time since Dec. 23 of last year.#CapsHawks | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/XheGHy1Hnp
Let’s GO, babes!!!!
