Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Hawks face off in DC, positive news on Carlson, a jersey unveiling and more.

By Alex Ervin
Chicago Blackhawks v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews and other important info for tonight’s home matchup between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks from Vogs and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with Second City Hockey for coverage from behind enemy lines.
  • A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s OT loss from WaPo ($), RMNB, and S+S.
  • The Capitals unveiled a special cherry blossom jersey, which they will wear during warmups on April 2 when they face the Rangers. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
  • Ovi was mic’d up on Tuesday night, and you don’t want to miss it:

