Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blackhawks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s home matchup between the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks from Vogs and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with Second City Hockey for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s OT loss from WaPo ($), RMNB, and S+S.
- The Capitals unveiled a special cherry blossom jersey, which they will wear during warmups on April 2 when they face the Rangers. [Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S]
AN #ALLCAPS BLOOM— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2023
Introducing our special edition Cherry Blossom Warmup Jersey to be worn on April 2 and designed by D.C. artist @tkopaintings pic.twitter.com/Z8jrryl8CL
- Ovi was mic’d up on Tuesday night, and you don’t want to miss it:
Ovi mic'd up on #Gr802 Night!#ALLCAPS | @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/tsulMSvS9c— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 22, 2023
- Three Capitals’ prospects will be competing in the NCAA Mens’ Hockey tournament that begins this week. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 47th birthday to Nolan Baumgartner, 65th birthday to Bengt-Åke Gustafsson, 30th birthday to Dmitrij Jaskin, and 35th birthday to Michal Neuvirth!
