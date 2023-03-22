 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: Spoiling the Party

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps let many leads slip away on 802 night, the NHL has a(nother) new jersey partner and more.

By Becca H
Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The NHL has decided to partner with Fanatics for their new jerseys starting next season, which is... a choice. [NHL, ESPN]
  • Asking questions about the Caps - including the futures of Evgeny Kuznetsov and Peter Laviolette in DC - in a new mail call from Tarik. [The Athletic ($)]
  • Now that they own NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports & Entertainment is putting $20 million into new production facilities, a streaming app, a rebrand, and more. [AA]
  • Could an all-star game or the draft be coming to DC sometime in the near future?? [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 46th birthday to Tom Poti and Joel Kwiatkowski, and raise a glass to the memory of the late John Kordic, who would have been 58 today.

