Wednesday Caps Clips: Spoiling the Party

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Wilson, Sheary, Jensen, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Dispatch, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and the Cannon.
- In a game where 13 goals were scored between the two teams, of course Alex Ovechkin got one, which gave him his 13th 40-goal season... the most ever. Hell yeah. [The Athletic, NBCSW, AP]
- Ovechkin was the center of attention before the game, when the Caps honored him for passing Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list. [Caps video, NHL, NBCSW]
- Crazy 8’s:
Everyone just looks so #Gr8#Gr802 | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/lbKLHgKmT2— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 21, 2023
- The NHL has decided to partner with Fanatics for their new jerseys starting next season, which is... a choice. [NHL, ESPN]
- Asking questions about the Caps - including the futures of Evgeny Kuznetsov and Peter Laviolette in DC - in a new mail call from Tarik. [The Athletic ($)]
- Now that they own NBC Sports Washington, Monumental Sports & Entertainment is putting $20 million into new production facilities, a streaming app, a rebrand, and more. [AA]
- Could an all-star game or the draft be coming to DC sometime in the near future?? [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 46th birthday to Tom Poti and Joel Kwiatkowski, and raise a glass to the memory of the late John Kordic, who would have been 58 today.
