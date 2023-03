22 - Number of goals scored by Alex Ovechkin against the Columbus Blue Jackets, sixth-most all-time and second-most among active players behind only Patrick Kane (27). Among the top-10 terrorizers of Columbus over the years, only Teemu Selanne faced them fewer times than the 44 games Ovechkin has played the Jackets; Selanne played 41 games against Columbus, with 21 goals.