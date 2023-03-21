Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- We’ve got some reasons to keep an eye on the Caps heading into the summer. Next year has to be better than this year...right? [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s battle with the Blue Jackets from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, and FLM, and swing by our pals over at The Cannon for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Caps will honor the captain for passing Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list tonight with a special pregame ceremony and of course, the bobblehead. [NHL]
- John Carlson may or may not be back in the lineup tonight, but he’s eyeing a return sooner rather than later. [NHL]
- Get updates on Carlson, who skated in a regular jersey, and some of his recently injured teammates after yesterday’s practice. [WHN (and again), NoVa Caps]
- Injuries keep piling up for this team, at an almost unreal rate... [WaPo]
- ...but Tom Wilson isn’t accepting that as an excuse and doesn’t see any quit in the room as the Caps’ playoff hopes hang by a thread. [NBCSW]
- Ovechkin has been a presence in the community since arriving in DC, and he’s continued that trend of late, making some very special memories for some very special kids. [S&S, Star-Tribune]
- A few leftovers from Sunday’s matinee loss in Minny. [S&S, RMNB, THW]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Al Iafrate!
Loading comments...