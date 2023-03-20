Monday Caps Clips: Minny Misfortune

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday’s Washington Capitals loss to the Minnesota Wild from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), Wild, AP, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Ovechkin, Lindgren, Strome), WHN, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Some very encouraging news: John Carlson expects to return to the Capitals’ lineup soon, three months after suffering a fractured skull and lacerated temporal artery. [NHL]
- Slow starts have hurt the Capitals in too many games lately, and the team knows it. [WHN]
- Eight-year-old Landen Hoffman’s dream came true yesterday when the Caps not only invited him to the game, but brought him to the locker room to meet Alex Ovechkin, his favorite player. [NBCSW, NoVa Caps]
No. 1 dream: ✅#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/AdvAHYGILK— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 19, 2023
Finally, happy 40th birthday to Dennis Wideman!
