The Noon Number: Playing Catch-Up

3 - Number of shots the Wild put on goal yesterday before scoring the first goal of the game, continuing a disturbing trend for the Caps of giving up goals early in games. Yesterday marked the fourth-consecutive time the Caps have trailed with three shots-against or less (snapping a three-game streak in which they gave up goals on the very first shot of the game, so... progress?).

The Caps have ceded the first goal of the game in five-straight contests, 7 of their last 10 and 11 of their last 16 overall.