The Noon Number: Where There’s a Wilson...

3 - Number of Capitals players who have scored two goals and picked up at least five penalty minutes in the same game since 2013-14, with Tom Wilson the latest to join this elite club last night. Wilson scored twice, including the OT game-winner, and fought Nathan Beaulieu in Anaheim last night.

He is actually the second Cap to have such an outing in the last week, following in the footsteps of T.J. Oshie’s feisty performance in the club’s win over the Rangers back on Saturday.

The other member of this trio? That would be now-former Cap Dmitry Orlov, who accomplished a two-goal, five-plus PIM evening way back in 2014 against the Flyers (although his major was earned for boarding Brayden Schenn).

Only 48 players in the league have done the two-goal, five PIM night since 2013-14 - aka Wilson’s rookie season - although surprisingly, almost a fifth of those have been just this season.