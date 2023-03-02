Thursday Caps Clips: Tommy Dubs

Your savory breakfast links:
- The legendary Lars Eller is no longer a Washington Capital. Devastation reigns. [Rink, Caps, WaPo, NBCSW, ESPN, Denver Post, MHH]
- We will never forget you, Lars <3
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s overtime win from us, Vogs, Caps video (recap), Ducks, NHL, AP, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Just. Make it. Stop.
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Nick Jensen sustained an upper body injury and will not return to tonight’s game.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 2, 2023
- MAKE IT STOP.
INJURY UPDATE: Martin Fehervary sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 2, 2023
- Luckily, reinforcements are (hopefully) on their way, once the visa stuff gets settled. Hi there, new guy. [Caps video, The Athletic]
Play :— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 1, 2023
@Rasmussandin pic.twitter.com/PhBgFIHh2p
- Lots of talk about the deadline, the recent moves, and the newest face in the locker room after yesterday’s morning skate. [Caps]
- Want to see why fighting is dumb? Check out Tom Wilson’s hand after his scrap with Nathan Beaulieu, if you dare. (Do not click if you get easily grossed out. Seriously.) [@sammisilber]
- Prior to his injury, Nick Jensen talked to the media about his contract extension and why he chose to sign on for three more years. [Caps video]
- Checking in on the organization’s prospect depth and their collective performance in February. [Rink, NoVa Caps]
- Congrats to Caps’ prospect Alexander Suzdalev, who continues to light up the WHL and was just named Rookie of the Month for the second time this season! [Regina Pats]
- Handing out some trade grades. [S&S, THW]
- Breaking down all of the trades made so far by Brian MacLellan and team over the last week. [WHN]
- Imagine writing a blurb on the Caps’ retooling and saying something like “Perhaps Wilson and Oshie should be next to leave.” How DARE you, sir! [The Score]
- Digging into at least one of the factors precipitating the Caps’ dropoff this season. [NoVa Caps]
- After spending most of the last decade in the AHL, Dylan McIlrath is eager to make his mark with the Capitals. [WaPo]
- As we marvel at the sheer number of trades happening prior to the deadline, a reminder that deadline means last-possible moment to trade - not the only moment. [AP]
- A look at how MacLellan’s moves so far have been in the service of a promise made by owner Ted Leonsis to the Caps’ captain. [RMNB]
- Get to know Caps’ blueliner Martin Fehervary, in his own scribbles. [NHLPA]
- Finally, happy 61st birthday to Peter Andersson, and happy 42nd to Brian Fahey!
