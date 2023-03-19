Capitals vs. Wild Recap: Ovechkin Scores Two, Caps Lose 5-3, All is Well

In yet another uneven outing, the Caps failed to generate much of anything on Marc-Andre Fleury and the Wild while not helping their own goalie, and ultimately fell to the Wild today,

Here is today’s Plus/Minus:

Plus: It’s been fun to watch Alex Ovechkin vs. Marc-Andre Fleury over the years, not the least of which they seem to have a ton of mutual respect and humor in their relationship as longtime rivals. Nice to see Ovechkin add to his gaudy total against Fleury, denting Fleury for the 26th and 27th time - more than any other goalie in his career.

Minus: The Capitals have made it a habit lately to fall behind early in games, and they continued that trend today, giving up two goals on the first four shots to trail 2-0 before the game was five minutes old. But hey, at least they snapped their streak of giving up goals on the FIRST shot of the game, so... progress?

And now, this silver lining to the cloudy afternoon... #38 and 39 on the season, #818 and 819 for the chase:

A team loss, but multiple Ovechkin goals - yeah, we’ll take it. On to the next.

