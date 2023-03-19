Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Wild Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of this afternoon’s Minny matinee from Vogs, NBCSW, Star-Tribune, and be sure to swing on by our pals over at Hockey Wilderness for the view from behind enemy lines.
- John Carlson spoke more about the injury that’s kept him out of the lineup for the last three months, and his hope for a return to the lineup soon. [Caps video, WaPo, NBCSW, Yahoo]
- Oh hey, look, someone’s almost ready to return from an injury - which means it’s time for a new one! Sorry, Darcy Kuemper...your turn. [NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps]
- With Kuemper on the sidelines again, the call went out for a goalie from Hershey - and Zach Fucale is back. Fucale yeah! [Caps]
- Hear from the coach after another shorthanded practice. [Caps video]
- One of the things on Brian MacLellan’s to-do list this summer could be another top-six winger. [THN]
- Could Toronto’s Michael Bunting fit the bill? [NoVa Caps]
- Conor Sheary is stuck in a lengthy goal-scoring drought. [S&S]
- With Dynamo Moscow out of the KHL playoffs, Caps’ prospect Bogdan Trineyev has been reassigned to Hershey for the stretch run. [Caps]
- A few leftovers from Friday night’s very disappointing loss to the Blues. [S&S, RMNB]
