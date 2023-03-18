Saturday Caps Clips: Hitting a Low Note

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), AP, NHL, WaPo, NBCSW, Post-Dispatch ($), WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- The Caps’ lack of attention to detail is costing them wins, and they’ve got no room for that anymore if they have any hope of a playoff spot. [NBCSW]
- John Carlson opens up about the very scary injury that has kept him out of the lineup since Christmas, as the blueliner prepares for a return to the lineup. [The Athletic ($)]
- Even if the Caps can’t make the postseason, their pending UFAs have something to prove in order to get their next contract - either here or elsewhere. [Caps Outsider]
- Speaking of free agents, could the Caps maybe target one of the Coyotes’ soon-to-be UFAs? [NoVa Caps]
- Taking a look at how Aliaksei Protas has been managed this season, and how he’s performed. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 49th birthday to Brantt Myhres, happy 51st to Craig Johnson, happy 39th to Jonas Johansson, happy 45th to Jan Bulis, and happy 46th to Zdeno Chara!
