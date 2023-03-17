 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blues Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps spend St. Patty’s Day with the Blues, looking at how Wilson’s injuries have deprived him of a great season and more.

By Becca H
St, Louis Blues v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • If you’re looking to get decked out from head to toe in Caps’ spring gear, look no further! [Rink]
  • Previews of tonight’s clash with the Blues from Vogs, AP, and FLM.
  • The Blues will be without Jordan Binnington tonight, after the netminder was suspended for being a complete dick his actions against the Wild on Wednesday. [Blues, ESPN, STL Today]
  • Tom Wilson has been on pace to have a fantastic season - unfortunately, the injury-shortened season will keep him from putting up his best numbers yet. [S&S]
  • We’re not actually thinking the Caps can make the playoffs............... right? [WHN, S&S]
  • With Alex Ovechkin back in the lineup, it was time to bid farewell once again to Joe Snively, as the Caps loaned him to Hershey yesterday. [Caps]
  • Say what you will about Peter Laviolette’s tenure as Capitals coach - he’s gotten them to stay out of the penalty box and put opponents in it. [NoVa Caps]
  • Suspensions have hit a ten-year low this season. But why? [ESPN]
  • A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s big comeback shootout victory over Buffalo. [S&S, RMNB, DBtB]
  • Rankings of power plus rooting for the underdog. [Sportsnet]
  • Finally, happy 26th birthday to Daniel Sprong!

