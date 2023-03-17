Friday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blues Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- If you’re looking to get decked out from head to toe in Caps’ spring gear, look no further! [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s clash with the Blues from Vogs, AP, and FLM.
- The Blues will be without Jordan Binnington tonight, after the netminder was suspended for
being a complete dickhis actions against the Wild on Wednesday. [Blues, ESPN, STL Today]
- Tom Wilson has been on pace to have a fantastic season - unfortunately, the injury-shortened season will keep him from putting up his best numbers yet. [S&S]
- We’re not actually thinking the Caps can make the playoffs............... right? [WHN, S&S]
- With Alex Ovechkin back in the lineup, it was time to bid farewell once again to Joe Snively, as the Caps loaned him to Hershey yesterday. [Caps]
- Say what you will about Peter Laviolette’s tenure as Capitals coach - he’s gotten them to stay out of the penalty box and put opponents in it. [NoVa Caps]
- Suspensions have hit a ten-year low this season. But why? [ESPN]
- A few leftovers from Wednesday night’s big comeback shootout victory over Buffalo. [S&S, RMNB, DBtB]
- Rankings of power plus rooting for the underdog. [Sportsnet]
- Finally, happy 26th birthday to Daniel Sprong!
