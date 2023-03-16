Caps Spring Sport Gear Guide from FOCO

Are we getting compensated for this post? You bet we are.

If you thought that all our pals at FOCO did was put out killer bobbleheads, you, my friend, thought wrong. In addition to your favorite collectibles, FOCO has great Caps apparel, footwear and more, and right now they’re rolling out everything you need for an awesome spring break (minus the tequila).

Without further ado, here’s your “Best Capitals Sports Spring Gear to Wear From FOCO” guide for Spring 2023 (just click on the links for additional deets and to order):

Washington Capitals Floral Button Up Shirt

Spring Barbecues, beach days, ballgames - No matter where you are this Spring, you’re guaranteed to be the best-looking fan when you’re rocking this Washington Capitals Floral Button Up Shirt for the Spring season. Get your Spring fever on with this officially licensed Washington Capitals Floral Button Up Shirt.

Washington Capitals Colorblock Big Logo Gel Slide

Ready to rep the team with every step for the upcoming Spring Season? Of course you are. That’s why you’re going to be the most Spring Spirited Caps fan by checking out these Washington Capitals Colorblock Big Logo Gel Slides this Spring. Keep cool while you show off some fire fan fashion.

Washington Capitals Floral Straw Hat

On those warm spring days, you can rest assured knowing you’ll look as cool as a cucumber for Spring 2023 when you’ve got this Washington Capitals Floral Straw Hat. This is the sizzlin’ spring style you’ve been looking for so grab your officially licensed Washington Capitals Floral Straw Hat today!

Washington Capitals Floral Swimming Trunks

The only thing this Spring season better than taking a dip in the pool on a warm day is doing so while showing off your one-of-a-kind Washington Caps team spirit. That’s why we made these Washington Capitals Floral Swimming Trunks. Be the Spring Season Life at the pool party with this officially licensed Washington Capitals Floral Swimming Trunks.

Washington Capitals Big Logo Drawstring Backpack

Whether you’re going to work, class, or the gym, make sure you always put the team on your back during the Spring season. Literally. Store your stuff and show off your team spirit with this officially licensed Washington Capitals Big Logo Drawstring Backpack.

Alex Ovechkin Washington Capitals Bighead Bobblehead

The Great 8 is coming your way in a whole new way this Spring! Bring the excitement of Ovi from the ice to your collection to rock the spring season with this Alexander Ovechkin Washington Capitals Bighead Bobblehead.