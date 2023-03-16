The Noon Number: Comeback Caps

3 - Number of times this season that the Capitals have had a multi-goal, third-period comeback, the latest being last night’s win over the Sabres. The Capitals overcame deficits of 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 in the third period, earning the tying goal with just about a minute remaining in regulation and then picking up the victory in the shootout.

The Caps have had six multi-goal comebacks overall this season, which is tied with Anaheim for fourth in the league. Only New Jersey (7), Vancouver (7) and Chicago (8) have come back for a victory more times.

(h/t @CapitalsPR)