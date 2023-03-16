 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Caps Clips: Besting Buffalo in Bonus Battles

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Capitals rally for a 5-4 shootout win, the future of the blueline, important dates to keep in mind and more.

By Alex Ervin
Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

  • A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss in the Big Apple from RMNB (and again) and S+S.
  • The NHL announced important upcoming dates yesterday, including the draft lottery on May 8 and the start of the playoffs on April 17. [NHL]
  • With the end of the season approaching quickly, here are some key dates to keep an eye on for the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
  • Connor McMichael scored his 13th goal of the season in the Hershey Bears’ 6-3 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night. [NoVa Caps]
  • Forward prospect Haakon Hanelt returned to his QMJHL team’s lineup last night for the first time since dealing with a foot injury in late December. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 52nd birthday to David Harlock, 41st birthday to Louis Robitaille, and 45th birthday to Brian Willsie, and raise a glass to Roger Crozier, who would have turned 81 today.

