Thursday Caps Clips: Besting Buffalo in Bonus Battles

Your savory breakfast links:
- The future of the Washington Capitals blueline is beginning to take shape, but there are still plenty of questions to answer. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), NHL, Sabres, AP (and again), Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Lindgren, Oshie, Ovechkin), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Bonus emotional gut punch from last night:
Charlie Lindgren said he wasn't feeling like himself in first. Went off and talked to Scott Murray, who told him, You have 23 guys in here that love you."— Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) March 16, 2023
Went out and stopped 20 of the next 21 shots in regulation and OT, then stopped both shootout attempts.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss in the Big Apple from RMNB (and again) and S+S.
- The NHL announced important upcoming dates yesterday, including the draft lottery on May 8 and the start of the playoffs on April 17. [NHL]
- An important rope update:
Our Captain!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/CyjcZ5WWn1— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2023
- With the end of the season approaching quickly, here are some key dates to keep an eye on for the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
- Connor McMichael scored his 13th goal of the season in the Hershey Bears’ 6-3 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last night. [NoVa Caps]
- Forward prospect Haakon Hanelt returned to his QMJHL team’s lineup last night for the first time since dealing with a foot injury in late December. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 52nd birthday to David Harlock, 41st birthday to Louis Robitaille, and 45th birthday to Brian Willsie, and raise a glass to Roger Crozier, who would have turned 81 today.
