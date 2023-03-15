 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: Big City Blues; Caps vs. Sabres Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps can’t get enough goals past Gramma in another incomplete comeback attempt, the Sabres are in town for the second of back-to-backs and more.

By Becca H
Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • So the Caps’ playoff chances slip further away...why bother watching? Well, we’ve got some thoughts. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, recap), Rangers, NHL, AP, FLM, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and BSB.
  • The Caps may have lost, but that animated Big City Greens crossover? A hit, and a very cool innovation. Plus, chicken refs. [ESPN, USA Today]
  • Delightful.
  • Last night marked just the sixth game this season that Alex Ovechkin has missed - and the sixth time his team has lost. [ESPN]
  • With Ovechkin’s status unknown prior to the game, the Caps recalled Joe Snively to fill in. [Caps]
  • Rasmus Sandin added another assist to his ledger last night, continuing his hot start, but he’s trying to stay in the present. [WHN]
  • Previews of tonight’s return home against the Sabres from NBCSW, Buffalo News,
  • Updates from Day 2 of the General Manager meetings in Florida. [NHL]
  • Ranking the best potential landing spots for consensus #1 overall pick Connor Bedard. Do we hear... Washington? [THW]
  • Finally, happy 44th birthday to Jean-Francois Fortin, happy 42nd to Tyler Sloan, and happy 41st to Dave Steckel!

