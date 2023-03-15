The Noon Number: New Heights

4 - Number of Capitals’ players who have already set new career highs in at least one offensive category this season, with Nic Dowd the latest to join that group. Dowd’s goal against the Rangers last night gave him 12 on the season, topping his previous career-high mark set two seasons ago, and putting him one point shy of his career-best in that department.

He joins Nick Jensen, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Aliaksei Protas in this club. Jensen recently set new highwater marks in assists and points, while TvR has hit new highs in goals and points, and is two assists shy of topping that mark as well. Protas has the smallest sample size of the group from which to draw, with parts of just two seasons under his belt, but with assists in two of his last four games (albeit games that were spread across three months) he has new highs in assists and total points.