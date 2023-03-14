 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Rangers Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps head to NYC for an animated adventure against the Rangers, TvR’s new deal came with a bonus beer with his pops and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v New York Rangers Photo by Josh Lobel/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • If you missed it yesterday, we’ve got an update on our future plans (and a huge pile of thanks to those of you who have already offered support in any way - we love you guys!). [Rink]
  • Previews of tonight’s bout at MSG from Vogs, AP, FLM, and swing on by our pals over at Blueshirt Banter for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • Don’t forget, tonight is the debut of this, which looks...interesting? [NHL]
  • Trevor van Riemsdyk’s resilience and hard work led to him getting a three-year extension - and he got the bonus of celebrating his new deal with his dad. [WaPo]
  • Updates from yesterday’s practice, which was missing Alex Ovechkin and Sonny Milano but had more positive news on the John Carlson front. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • Get all the latest from Day 1 of this year’s General Manager meetings. [NHL]
  • Okay, so the chances are slim, no sense denying that...but just for argument’s sake, what would the Caps need to do to actually make the playoffs this season? [RMNB]
  • Which of the players on the current roster are unlikely to be back with the team next season? [THW]
  • Should the Caps target Vancouver’s Brock Boeser this summer? [NoVa Caps]
  • Rankings of power plus the movie that sums up each team’s season. [The Score]
  • Finally, happy 43rd birthday to Joe Motzko, and happy 31st to Erik Gustafsson!

