Monday Caps Clips: Mentors Trip Triumph

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: kicking off the Caps’ mentors trip, the latest playoff picture, thoughts on TvR’s extension and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new
Washington Capitals v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • A few leftovers from Saturday night’s Washington Capitals win over the Islanders from NoVa Caps, RMNB, and S+S.
  • The Caps’ mentors trip is back this season after a three-year hiatus, and the team is already loving it. [WaPo ($)]
  • The Capitals signed Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year extension this weekend, and TvR has put in plenty of work to earn that contract. [WHN]
  • Washington’s playoff odds aren’t looking good, but perhaps they’re not as bad as they seem. [WHN]
  • The Hershey Bears fell to the Providence Bruins 5-3 yesterday after allowing four goals in the first half of the first period. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 54th birthday to Kevin Kaminski and 61st birthday to Grant Martin!

