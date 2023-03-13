Monday Caps Clips: Mentors Trip Triumph

Your savory breakfast links:
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s Washington Capitals win over the Islanders from NoVa Caps, RMNB, and S+S.
- The Caps’ mentors trip is back this season after a three-year hiatus, and the team is already loving it. [WaPo ($)]
- The Capitals signed Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year extension this weekend, and TvR has put in plenty of work to earn that contract. [WHN]
- Washington’s playoff odds aren’t looking good, but perhaps they’re not as bad as they seem. [WHN]
- The Hershey Bears fell to the Providence Bruins 5-3 yesterday after allowing four goals in the first half of the first period. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 54th birthday to Kevin Kaminski and 61st birthday to Grant Martin!
