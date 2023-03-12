Sunday Caps Clips: Mentor Motivation

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Strome, Sandin, recap), Isles (and again), NHL, AP, FLM, WaPo, NBCSW, NY Post, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- It’s just Ras-mania these days as Rasmus Sandin continues to very quickly endear himself to Caps fans, with another multi-point night. [NBCSW]
- Let’s be honest, though, that win was all because of Mr. Frank Milano. [NHL]
- And with that win, once again... a faint glimmer of hope. Hooray. [NBCSW]
- It’s three more years of TvR as the Caps have locked up yet another soon-to-be UFA. [Caps, AP, NBCSW]
- Happy 55th birthday to Tyler Larter, and happy 46th to Brent Johnson!
- Finally, just a lot of sweet, good, and delightful stuff in the latest rope video:
Big vibes thanks to Big Frank#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/x7NZtBitSx— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 12, 2023
Loading comments...