Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Islanders Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps hit the road again to take on the Islanders, Iorio heads back to Hershey, Brown skates and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v New York Islanders Photo by Michael Mooney/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Previews of tonight’s bout with the Islanders from Vogs, the Isles, AP, FLM, and swing on by our pals over at Lighthouse Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • The boys will have some very important fans in attendance tonight:
  • The Islanders will be looking to put even more separation between themselves and the Caps with a win tonight. [NY Post]
  • Beware the third period. Apparently that’s the only time the Islanders show up. [NY Post]
  • We have a Connor Brown sighting!
  • After a three-game stint with the Caps - and a pretty great first career point - Vincent Iorio is headed back to Hershey... [Caps]
  • ...which means that at least one, if not both, of the Caps’ injured defensemen may be ready to return to action. [WHN]
  • Brian MacLellan has a very clear plan in place for the team’s blueline in the future, and it centers around Martin Fehervary and new guy Rasmus Sandin. [WHN]
  • There was a lot of chatter around guys like Ryan O’Reilly and some asshole in New York, but in Sandin, the Caps may have gotten the steal of this year’s deadline. [Journal de Montreal]
  • New papa Conor Sheary is once again getting to experience the joys of having a newborn at home and hockey to play. [WaPo]
  • Get to know the Caps’ future top-line center, Connor Bedard! [S&S]
  • The Caps will hold a pregame ceremony Tuesday vs. CBJ to honor the captain moving past Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list - with a special bobblehead for all in attendance. [Caps, NBCSW, Fox5DC]
  • A few leftovers from Thursday night’s shootout loss. [S&S, RMNB]
  • Finally, happy 56th birthday to Bill Houlder!

