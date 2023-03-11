Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Islanders Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s bout with the Islanders from Vogs, the Isles, AP, FLM, and swing on by our pals over at Lighthouse Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The boys will have some very important fans in attendance tonight:
Wheels up!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2023
Great to have our annual Mentors' Trip back on the schedule#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/pWrKDB6I1k
- The Islanders will be looking to put even more separation between themselves and the Caps with a win tonight. [NY Post]
- Beware the third period. Apparently that’s the only time the Islanders show up. [NY Post]
- We have a Connor Brown sighting!
Brownie sighting this AM ☺️ pic.twitter.com/g04ya7II5v— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 10, 2023
- After a three-game stint with the Caps - and a pretty great first career point - Vincent Iorio is headed back to Hershey... [Caps]
- ...which means that at least one, if not both, of the Caps’ injured defensemen may be ready to return to action. [WHN]
- Brian MacLellan has a very clear plan in place for the team’s blueline in the future, and it centers around Martin Fehervary and new guy Rasmus Sandin. [WHN]
- There was a lot of chatter around guys like Ryan O’Reilly and some asshole in New York, but in Sandin, the Caps may have gotten the steal of this year’s deadline. [Journal de Montreal]
- New papa Conor Sheary is once again getting to experience the joys of having a newborn at home and hockey to play. [WaPo]
- Get to know the Caps’ future top-line center, Connor Bedard! [S&S]
- The Caps will hold a pregame ceremony Tuesday vs. CBJ to honor the captain moving past Gordie Howe on the all-time goals list - with a special bobblehead for all in attendance. [Caps, NBCSW, Fox5DC]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s shootout loss. [S&S, RMNB]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Bill Houlder!
