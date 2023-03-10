Friday Caps Clips: Darcy Rules, Shootouts Stink

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s shootout loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Devils, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Athletic, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and AATJ.
- It was another phenomenal outing from Darcy Kuemper, who stopped 38 of the 40 shots he faced and all but one in the shootout...but it wasn’t enough. [NBCSW]
- The Caps are finding ways to tie games after trailing, but getting a third goal? That’s the tricky part. [NBCSW]
- Rasmus Sandin talks about what it was like to learn of his trade to DC, playing with one of his hockey heroes, his urgent need for dress shoes and more. [The Athletic]
- That Sandin guy’s having quite a start with the Caps. [S&S]
- Weekly trends: Mostly bad with a little good, just enough to give you a faint glimmer of hope before snatching it away again. [NoVa Caps]
- Ted Leonsis made a promise to Alex Ovechkin that the team would stay competitive through the end of his career...but is that a promise he can keep? [S&S]
- Rankings of power plus stretch-drive questions for every team. [Sportsnet]
- Handing out some post-deadline grades to the Metro division. [Canes Country]
- Finally, happy 50th birthday to Martin Brochu, and happy 43rd (and sending good thoughts) to Stephen Peat.
