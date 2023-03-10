The Noon Number: Dominant Darcy

.924 - Darcy Kuemper’s combined save percentage in games in which he’s faced at least 40 shots, turning aside 231 of the 250 shots he’s faced in those games.

Last night was the sixth time this season that Kuemper has been besieged by 40 or more shots (the second time he’s done so in overtime), and it was perhaps his best of the six as he turned aside all but two of them for a .950 save percentage.

If you’re curious, Kuemper’s six games are in the top tier among goalies facing 40+ shots... but they’re far removed from the current league leader, John Gibson who has had to face at least 40 shots 18 times.