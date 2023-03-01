The Noon Number: New Blueline, Who Dis?

5 - Number of defensemen currently signed with the Caps through next season. Newcomer Rasmus Sandin (signed through 2023-24) joins newly re-signed blueliner Nick Jensen (through 2025-26) and John Carlson (through 2025-26) on the current roster, with Lucas Johansen (2023-24) and Vincent Iorio (2024-25) round out the group.

Of that group of five, only three have played a game for the Caps (and Johansen’s contribution to that is a mere three NHL games of experience).

It’s likely, although not a guarantee, that the Caps will re-sign pending RFAs Alex Alexeyev and Martin Fehervary at some point this summer. That leaves Trevor van Riemsdyk, Matt Irwin, and Dylan McIlrath, along with prospects Bobby Nardella (UFA) and Gabriel Carlsson (RFA) as the other unsigned heading into Friday’s deadline.