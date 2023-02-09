The Noon Number: The Nic of Time

5 - Number of players currently in the NHL who were drafted in the 7th round and have scored at least 10 goals so far this season, including the Capitals’ own Nic Dowd. Dowd has 10 goals and 19 points (which ranks sixth among the group of current seventh-round draftees), and was selected with the 198th pick overall back in 2009 - the second-highest pick in the group behind only Joe Pavelski, who was drafted 205th in 2003.