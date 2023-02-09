Thursday Caps Clips: Deadline Dos and Don’ts

Your savory breakfast links:
- The latest Rink Roundtable features the Rink team’s ideal deadline moves for the Washington Capitals next month. [Rink]
- The Caps’ fourth line duo of Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway has been spectacular this season. [Rink]
- How are Washington’s prospects looking, and when might fans start to see them in DC? [Athletic ($)]
- Speaking of prospects, the Capitals are reportedly expected to sign prospect Ethen Frank to an NHL contract soon. [Sportsnet, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- A closer look at how the Caps have fared against the league’s best teams so far this season. [NoVa Caps]
- This year’s trade deadline could be pretty busy for the Caps. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals have 14 contracts expiring this summer, so what should they do with each free agent? [RMNB]
- Devante Smith-Pelly will be back in DC on February 25 for the Caps’ Black History Night at Capital One Arena. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Washington has a busy rest of February to contend with when their schedule resumes this weekend. [S+S]
- The Eastern Conference Wild Card race is shaping up to be one heck of a battle, and the Caps are right in the middle of it. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Neil Sheehy, 28th birthday to Andre Burakovsky, and 21st birthday to Hendrix Lapierre!
Loading comments...