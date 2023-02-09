 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Caps Clips: Deadline Dos and Don’ts

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: deadline wishlists, fourth line magic, prospect thoughts and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Columbus Blue Jackets v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The latest Rink Roundtable features the Rink team’s ideal deadline moves for the Washington Capitals next month. [Rink]
  • The Caps’ fourth line duo of Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway has been spectacular this season. [Rink]
  • How are Washington’s prospects looking, and when might fans start to see them in DC? [Athletic ($)]
  • Speaking of prospects, the Capitals are reportedly expected to sign prospect Ethen Frank to an NHL contract soon. [Sportsnet, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • A closer look at how the Caps have fared against the league’s best teams so far this season. [NoVa Caps]
  • This year’s trade deadline could be pretty busy for the Caps. [WHN, NoVa Caps]
  • The Capitals have 14 contracts expiring this summer, so what should they do with each free agent? [RMNB]
  • Devante Smith-Pelly will be back in DC on February 25 for the Caps’ Black History Night at Capital One Arena. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Washington has a busy rest of February to contend with when their schedule resumes this weekend. [S+S]
  • The Eastern Conference Wild Card race is shaping up to be one heck of a battle, and the Caps are right in the middle of it. [NBCSW]
  • Finally, happy 63rd birthday to Neil Sheehy, 28th birthday to Andre Burakovsky, and 21st birthday to Hendrix Lapierre!

Loading comments...