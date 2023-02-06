The Noon Number: Top Picks

9 - Number of players signed past this year for the Capitals who are former first-round picks, thanks to the new deals handed out to Dylan Strome (3rd overall in 2015) and Sonny Milano (16th overall in 2014) over the weekend.

Here is the rest of the team’s first-round squad:

Alex Ovechkin - 1st, 2004

Nicklas Backstrom - 4th, 2006

Evgeny Kuznetsov - 26th, 2010

T.J. Oshie - 24th, 2005

Anthony Mantha - 20th, 2013

Tom Wilson - 16th, 2012

John Carlson - 27th, 2008

Only Darcy Kuemper, Charlie Lindgren and Nic Dowd have contracts for 2023-24 and beyond and were taken outside of the first round (Kuemper was drafted in the 6th, Dowd in the 7th, and Lindgren was undrafted).