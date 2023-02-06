Monday Caps Clips: Backstrom’s Back, Alright

Your savory breakfast links:
- For Nicklas Backstrom, hip resurfacing surgery changed not just his career, but his entire life. [WHN]
- The Capitals have 29 games left this season—here’s a look down the stretch. [NoVa Caps]
- This weekend’s Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano’s contract extensions are giving insight into the future of the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
- This season, and January in particular, has offered some lessons for the Caps to learn. [RMNB]
- Could Brock Boeser be a possible trade target for the Caps? If so, how would they benefit from the acquisition? [THW]
- See which teams sit at the top of these All-Star break NHL power rankings. [NoVa Caps]
- Ethen Frank, the AHL’s Rookie of the Month in January, set a record in the Fastest Skater Event at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday night. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 69th birthday to Bob Sirois!
