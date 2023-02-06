 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Caps Clips: Backstrom’s Back, Alright

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Backstrom’s new lease on life, lessons to learn, planning for the rest of the season and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • For Nicklas Backstrom, hip resurfacing surgery changed not just his career, but his entire life. [WHN]
  • The Capitals have 29 games left this season—here’s a look down the stretch. [NoVa Caps]
  • This weekend’s Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano’s contract extensions are giving insight into the future of the Washington Capitals. [WHN]
  • This season, and January in particular, has offered some lessons for the Caps to learn. [RMNB]
  • Could Brock Boeser be a possible trade target for the Caps? If so, how would they benefit from the acquisition? [THW]
  • See which teams sit at the top of these All-Star break NHL power rankings. [NoVa Caps]
  • Ethen Frank, the AHL’s Rookie of the Month in January, set a record in the Fastest Skater Event at the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday night. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 69th birthday to Bob Sirois!

