Capitals Re-Sign Sonny Milano

The Washington Capitals announced that have signed Sonny Milano to a three-year, $1.9M AAV contract extension.
Milano set new offensive career highs with the Anaheim Ducks last season, but the Ducks did not extend a qualifying offer over the summer and he hit free agency. He signed a PTO with the Calgary Flames to attend their preseason training camp, but they released him without a contract before the season started. He began the season without a deal, and the Capitals then signed him to a one-year league minimum contract on October 17, 2022.
More from the Capitals:
Milano, 26, has recorded 22 points (8g, 14a) in 40 games with Washington this season. Since making his Capitals debut on Nov. 5, 2022, Milano’s eight goals rank tied for fourth on the team and his 22 points rank sixth. In addition, Milano ranks tied for third on the Capitals in even strength goals (8) this season. The 6’0”, 194-pound forward is on pace to record 37 points this season, which would mark a single-season career high.
Milano recorded 34 points (14g, 20a) in 66 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2021-22. Milano established single-season career highs in assists (20), points (34) and games played (66) and tied a career high in goals (14) last season.
Milano was originally selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, 16th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. Milano, who has recorded 118 points (47g, 71a) in 171 career AHL games, won the Calder Cup with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2016.
Internationally, Milano has represented the United States at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championship, the 2015 and 2016 U20 World Junior Championships and the 2018 World Championship. Milano scored the gold medal clinching goal for the U.S. at the 2014 U18 World Junior Championship and earned bronze medals at the 2016 U20 World Junior Championship and at the 2018 World Championships.
Milano has recorded 103 points (44g, 59a) in 237 career NHL games with Washington, Columbus and Anaheim.
