Capitals Re-Sign Sonny Milano

The Washington Capitals announced that have signed Sonny Milano to a three-year, $1.9M AAV contract extension.

OH SONNY DAY



Milano set new offensive career highs with the Anaheim Ducks last season, but the Ducks did not extend a qualifying offer over the summer and he hit free agency. He signed a PTO with the Calgary Flames to attend their preseason training camp, but they released him without a contract before the season started. He began the season without a deal, and the Capitals then signed him to a one-year league minimum contract on October 17, 2022.

