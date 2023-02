The four divisions prepare to face off against one another in a three-on-three, winner-take-all tournament this afternoon, with Caps’ captain Alex Ovechkin hoping to lead the Metro team to victory for the fourth time in seven years.

Check out the details below for how and when to watch, and feel free to chat amongst yourselves as we cheer on Ovechkin and the gang!

Watch: ABC, ESPN+ (US); CBC, SN, TVAS (Canada)

Game 1

Central vs. Pacific

When: 3:00 p.m. ET

Game 2

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic

When: 4:00 p.m. ET

Final

Winner, Game 1 vs. Winner, Game 2

When: 5:00 p.m. ET