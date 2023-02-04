 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips: All-Star Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ovechkin, little Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby steal the show at an otherwise snoozetastic Skills Competition, the Metro squad gets set to take on the rest in today’s 3v3 extravaganza, Strome gets a new contract and more.

By Becca H
2023 NHL All-Star - Skills Competition Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Brian MacLellan was working his voodoo yet again, inking Dylan Strome to a lovely five-year, $25M contract extension yesterday. [Rink, Caps, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Yahoo]
  • The All-Star Skills Competition last night was... a thing that happened. Here’s a quick rundown of the evening’s events. [NHL, AP]
  • The best part, of course, was Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, and little Sergei Ovechkin, who absolutely stole the show. [NHL, NBCSW, AP, FLM]
  • Just stop it with this adorableness.
2023 NHL All-Star - Skills Competition - Breakaway Challenge Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images
  • After the Skills Competition, both Ovechkin and Crosby met with media to talk about their winning breakaway and perspective as longtime veterans and rivals. [Caps video, Pens, CP]
  • Ovechkin being a star of the Skills event is hardly new... even when he hasn’t even attended. [Rink]
  • Honestly (and this is from someone who usually loves the Skills Comp, this one was lacking in highlights. But this goal by Sarah Nurse was definitely one of them, as well:
  • Ovechkin will be the subject of a new documentary, airing today; Kevin Weekes talks about his conversation with the man himself and what it was like to face him on the ice. [WaPo]
  • The Caps got it right by re-signing Dylan Strome. [S&S]
  • While Strome is locked up for the foreseeable future, there are plenty of other Caps whose contracts are up this summer... so what to do with each of them? [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 79th birthday to Gary Smith, happy 54th to Joe Sacco, happy 37th to Steve Oleksy and happy 25th to Beck Malenstyn!

