Capitals Re-Sign Dylan Strome

The Washington Capitals announced today that they have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year, $5M AAV contract extension.

Strome would have become an RFA this summer, as he signed his one-year, $3.5M contract with the Capitals last offseason after the Blackhawks declined to extend him a qualifying offer and made him a UFA.

Dylan Strome, signed to a 5x$5M extension by WSH, is a second line playmaking centre with a fairly well-rounded game. Not a very fast skater and as a result draws very few penalties. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/m9m1HzpiJk — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 3, 2023

The Washington Capitals have re-signed center Dylan Strome to a five-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Strome’s contract will carry an average annual value of $5.0 million. “Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization,” said MacLellan. “We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position.” Strome, 25, has recorded 36 points (11g, 25a) in 52 games with Washington this season. The 6’3”, 200-pound forward ranks second on the Capitals in assists, third in points and power-play points (14) and fourth in goals. Strome, who also ranks fourth among Capitals forwards in time on ice per game (16:42), is on pace to record 56 points this season. The Mississauga, Ontario native recorded 48 points (22g, 26a) in 69 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Strome established single-season career highs in goals and games played and averaged a career-high 17:26 of ice time per game last season. Strome ranked third on the team in goals and fourth in assists and points. Originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes with the third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, Strome recorded a career-high 57 points (20g, 37a) in 78 games with Arizona and Chicago in 2018-19. Strome averaged 0.68 points per game in parts of four seasons with Chicago from 2018-19 to 2021-22, which ranked fifth on the team in that span. In 325 career NHL games with Washington, Arizona and Chicago, Strome has recorded 206 points (78g, 128a).

