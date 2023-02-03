2023 All-Star Skills Competition Open Thread

The All-Star festivities kick off this evening at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida - and they’ll have a distinctly different, beachfront vibe to them.

When: Friday, February 3, 7:00 PM

Where: FLA Live Arena

How to Watch: ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Players from each of the four divisions will take part in seven contests, consisting of four classics - Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge and Accuracy Shooting.

Joining those four, however, are three new South Florida specials (including two outdoors):

Tendy Tandem: “Eight goaltenders will participate in this event, with one goalie from each division designated the shooting goalie and one the in-net goalie. The shooting goalies will earn points based on the accuracy of their shots at the net, and the in-net goalies will face rushes of three, two or one player(s), based on the number of points earned by the shooting goalie in their tandem.”

Splash Shot: "Competition takes place on the beach in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The ocean spray, breeze and sand add to the challenge of this exceptional Skills event, as four pairs of players fire at targets to attempt to dunk their opponents."

Pitch 'n Puck: "Using a combination of hockey and golf shots, four NHL All-Stars will play a par 4 featuring an island green. Lowest score wins."

[Descriptions via NHL.com]

Alex Ovechkin will be participating in the Hardest Shot, an event he won the last time he attended the All-Star Game, and the Breakaway Challenge, delightfully teaming up with Sidney Crosby.

As has become a fabulous new tradition, some of the world’s best hockey players who just happen to be women will also be participating, with Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston and Sarah Nurse joining in the festivities. Also look for Roberto Luongo to step in and face the 8/87 duo.

Here are all of the participants by event:

Fastest Skater

Kevin Fiala, LAK

Dylan Larkin, DET

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Cale Makar, COL

Chandler Stephenson, VGK

Andrei Svechnikov, CAR

Breakaway Challenge

Celebrity goaltender: Roberto Luongo

Mitchell Marner, TOR

Alex Ovechkin, WSH/Sidney Crosby, PIT (teaming up)

David Pastrnak, BOS

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Tendy Tandem

Shooters: Alex Carpenter, Hilary Knight, Emily Clark, Rebecca Johnston, Sarah Nurse

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

Juuse Saros, NSH

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Stuart Skinner, EDM

Ilya Sorokin, NYI

Logan Thompson, VGK

Linus Ullmark, BOS

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL

Splash Shot

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Mikko Rantanen, COL

Cale Makar, COL

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Adam Fox, NYR

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Matthew Tkachuk, FLA

Accuracy Shooting

Aleksander Barkov, FLA

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Kevin Hayes, PHI

Jack Hughes, NJD

Nazem Kadri, CGY

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Connor McDavid, EDM

Brock Nelson, NYI

Artemi Panarin, NYR

Vladimir Tarasenko, STL

Pitch ‘n Puck

Johnny Gaudreau, CBJ

Clayton Keller, ARI

Jason Robertson, DAL

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Hardest Shot

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Seth Jones, CHI

Josh Morrissey, WPG

Alex Ovechkin, WSH

Elias Pettersson, VAN

Join us in the comments below for all the fun!