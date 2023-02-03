Friday Caps Clips: An Unholy Alliance

Your sparkly all-star links:
- The Mystery of Anthony Mantha continues, but perhaps there’s a clue in another big, French-Canadian forward out in Calgary. [Rink]
- Be sure to tune in tonight to watch the All-Star Skills Competition, which is definitely the best part of these weekends. Should be a fun one. [NHL, S&S]
- So Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are apparently putting together something for the Breakaway Challenge. Strange things are afoot at the Circle K, y’all... [NHL]
- (But seriously this is delightful on so many levels.)
- Checking in with the big man at yesterday’s media day. [Caps video (one-on-one, media day)]
- Nicklas Backstrom is looking more and more like himself thanks to hip resurfacing surgery. Here’s how he became a believer. [WaPo]
- The Caps headed into the break... well, a little off. [NoVa Caps]
- The trade deadline is now exactly one month away, and as it draws closer, the Caps are believed to be in the market for a blueliner. Who might they be targeting? [WHN]
- They might also take a look at Minnesota’s Matt Dumba. [THW]
- Caps’ forward prospect Alexander Suzdalev is figuring out how to play on North American rinks with the Regina Pats, and it’s going pretty darn well so far. [SaskToday]
- Happy 55th birthday to Frantisek Kucera, happy 35th to Peter LeBlanc, and happy 32nd to Chris Brown!
- Finally, this looks like it’s going to be straight fire.
