Capitals Re-Sign Nick Jensen

Amid a flurry of players being moved out, one player is sticking around for at least a few more years, as the Caps have re-signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a three-year, $12.15M contract extension (AAV of $4.05M).

Per Mike Vogel, the contract breaks down as follows:

‘23-24: $3 million salary, $2 million bonus

‘24-25: $2.15 million salary, $2 million bonus

‘25-26: $1 million salary, $2 million bonus

Jensen is in the middle of a career-best offensive season, setting a new high in points at 24 with 20 games remaining on the season. He was in the final year of a four-year contract that he signed with the Caps shortly after being acquired from Detroit back in the 2018-19 campaign, and has 72 points in 279 games in DC.

