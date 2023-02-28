Capitals Re-Sign Nick Jensen

Amid a flurry of players being moved out, one player is sticking around for at least a few more years, as the Caps have re-signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a three-year, $12.15M contract extension (AAV of $4.05M).
Per Mike Vogel, the contract breaks down as follows:
- ‘23-24: $3 million salary, $2 million bonus
- ‘24-25: $2.15 million salary, $2 million bonus
- ‘25-26: $1 million salary, $2 million bonus
Jensen is in the middle of a career-best offensive season, setting a new high in points at 24 with 20 games remaining on the season. He was in the final year of a four-year contract that he signed with the Caps shortly after being acquired from Detroit back in the 2018-19 campaign, and has 72 points in 279 games in DC.
Here’s more from the team:
The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a three-year contract extension, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Jensen’s contract will carry an average annual value of $4.05 million.
Jensen, 32, has recorded a career-high 24 points (2g, 22a) in 62 games this season. The 6’1”, 199-pound defenseman established a career high in points for the second-consecutive season, surpassing his 21 points (5g, 16a) in 76 games played in 2021-22. Jensen’s 24 points rank second among Capitals defensemen, with 23 of his 24 points coming at even strength. This season, Jensen leads the Capitals in ice time (1,300:20) and ranks third on the team in ice time per game (20:58). In addition, Jensen ranks second on the team in shorthanded ice time per game (2:31) and blocked shots (110). Jensen is one of three Capitals skaters to appear in all 62 of the team’s games this season and has played in 279 of Washington’s 289 games (96.5 percent) since making his Capitals debut on Feb. 24, 2019, the most games played on the team in that span.
The Rogers, Minnesota native led the Capitals in plus/minus (+32) and scored a career-high five goals during the 2021-22 season. Jensen, who was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 22, 2019, has increased his point total in each of his four seasons with Washington.
Jensen was selected by Detroit in the fifth round, 150th overall, in the 2009 NHL Draft. In 469 career NHL games with Washington and Detroit, Jensen has recorded 115 points (15g, 100a).
