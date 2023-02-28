 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Capitals Acquire Rasmus Sandin

The Caps send Erik Gustafsson and a pick to Toronto for the young blueliner

Washington Capitals v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Caps are making moves again, this time swapping out blueliners:

Rasmus Sandin is a 22-year-old defenseman on an entry-level deal and is currently signed through next season.

Here’s JFresh on the new guy:

More to come...

