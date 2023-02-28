Report: Capitals Acquire Rasmus Sandin

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Caps are making moves again, this time swapping out blueliners:

Sandin TO WASH for Erik Gustafsson and a first-rounder (Boston's) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 28, 2023

Rasmus Sandin is a 22-year-old defenseman on an entry-level deal and is currently signed through next season.

Here’s JFresh on the new guy:

Rasmus Sandin, traded to WSH, is a young offensive puck-moving defenceman who has absolutely crushed third-pair minutes for the Leafs in the past two seasons. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/kAQTWt0bqj — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 28, 2023

