Report: Capitals Acquire Rasmus Sandin

Per Elliotte Friedman, the Caps are making moves again, this time swapping out blueliners:
Sandin TO WASH for Erik Gustafsson and a first-rounder (Boston's)— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 28, 2023
Rasmus Sandin is a 22-year-old defenseman on an entry-level deal and is currently signed through next season.
Here’s JFresh on the new guy:
Rasmus Sandin, traded to WSH, is a young offensive puck-moving defenceman who has absolutely crushed third-pair minutes for the Leafs in the past two seasons. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/kAQTWt0bqj— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 28, 2023
