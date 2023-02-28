Report: Capitals Trade Marcus Johansson

Per hockey insider Kevin Weekes, the Caps are moving Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a third-round pick.
Here’s Kevin with the latest:
**Breaking News**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 28, 2023
I’m told the @Capitals are trading F Johansson to the Land of 10K Lakes- @mnwild for 3rd Rd Pick. Let’s gooooo !!@espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @TSNHockey @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/APia2zeCDQ
Johansson was acquired by the Caps - for the second time, of course - from Seattle at last year’s deadline for Daniel Sprong, a fourth-round pick and a 6th-round pick.
Update: Confirmed per Tarik El-Bashir:
Marcus Johansson has been traded to Minnesota for a third round pick, as @KevinWeekes said. #Caps— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 28, 2023
More to come...
