Report: Capitals Trade Marcus Johansson

Per hockey insider Kevin Weekes, the Caps are moving Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a third-round pick.

Here’s Kevin with the latest:

Johansson was acquired by the Caps - for the second time, of course - from Seattle at last year’s deadline for Daniel Sprong, a fourth-round pick and a 6th-round pick.

Update: Confirmed per Tarik El-Bashir:

Marcus Johansson has been traded to Minnesota for a third round pick, as @KevinWeekes said. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 28, 2023

More to come...