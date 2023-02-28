 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Capitals Trade Marcus Johansson

By Becca H
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Per hockey insider Kevin Weekes, the Caps are moving Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a third-round pick.

Here’s Kevin with the latest:

Johansson was acquired by the Caps - for the second time, of course - from Seattle at last year’s deadline for Daniel Sprong, a fourth-round pick and a 6th-round pick.

Update: Confirmed per Tarik El-Bashir:

More to come...

Loading comments...