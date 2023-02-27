The Noon Number: Forty Niner

40 - Number of career goals for Alex Ovechkin against the Buffalo Sabres, moving him past Phil Esposito for the fourth-highest scorer against the Sabres franchise and one of just four players all-time to have as many as 40 goals against Buffalo since the team’s inaugural season of 1970-71.

With his 40th goal against the Sabres yesterday, Ovechkin has now piled up at least 40 goals against nine different teams in his career, and is in the top-five of scorers against seven of those nine, the only exceptions being the two Original Six teams on the list, the Rangers and Maple Leafs.

Here’s the full list of squads against whom he has piled up at least 40 goals:

Buffalo

Carolina/Hartford

Florida*

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Philadelphia

Tampa*

Toronto

Winnipeg/Atlanta*

* Indicates the all-time leading goal-scorer against that franchise