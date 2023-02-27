Monday Caps Clips: Buffalo Blues

Your savory breakfast links:

Finally, the entire Rink Team would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to John Walton and his entire family after the sudden death of John’s younger brother last week.

I’m not good at things like this, but this was set up for my nieces, and I wanted to put it out there. I appreciate all your kind words today. Means the world to me. https://t.co/DcPlovhgHH — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) February 26, 2023

John Walton will be away from the broadcast booth while he grieves with his family. Our hearts are with the entire Walton family during this difficult time.