Monday Caps Clips: Buffalo Blues

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Sabres forget the concept of defense, a Hershey update, deadline thoughts and more.

By Alex Ervin
Washington Capitals v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

Finally, the entire Rink Team would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to John Walton and his entire family after the sudden death of John’s younger brother last week.

John Walton will be away from the broadcast booth while he grieves with his family. Our hearts are with the entire Walton family during this difficult time.

