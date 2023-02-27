Monday Caps Clips: Buffalo Blues

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday’s Washington Capitals loss to the Buffalo Sabres from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), NHL, Sabres, AP, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Milano, Strome, Oshie), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, S+S, and Die By The Blade.
- A few leftover numbers from Saturday afternoon’s win over the Rangers from RMNB.
- The Hershey Bears lost 4-2 to the Belleville Senators yesterday afternoon, and Hendrix Lapierre missed the third period after suffering an upper body injury. [NoVa Caps (and again)]
- Former Caps coach Barry Trotz is set to become the next GM of the Nashville Predators after David Poile retires this summer. [NHL, ESPN, AP, WaPo ($), NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- With the deadline approaching, the Caps could be a great suitor for Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun. [THW]
- Happy 67th birthday to Mike Kaszycki!
Finally, the entire Rink Team would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to John Walton and his entire family after the sudden death of John’s younger brother last week.
I’m not good at things like this, but this was set up for my nieces, and I wanted to put it out there. I appreciate all your kind words today. Means the world to me. https://t.co/DcPlovhgHH— John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) February 26, 2023
John Walton will be away from the broadcast booth while he grieves with his family. Our hearts are with the entire Walton family during this difficult time.
