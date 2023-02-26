Sunday Caps Clips: T.J. Gordie; Caps @ Sabres Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on yesterday’s... wait *checks notes*...WIN?? over the Rangers from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Oshie, Kuznetsov, Wilson, recap), Rangers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), Caps Outsider, RMNB, S&S, and BSB.
- Taking their lead from one fired-up T.J. Oshie, the Caps brought the energy to Cap One yesterday and simply would not be denied. [NBCSW]
- The afternoon got off to an awesome start with Caps’ legend and Stanley Cup champ Devante Smith-Pelly dropping the ceremonial first puck. Welcome back, king!
- DSP had some time to hang out with former teammates leading up to the game, and reflect on a relatively short but definitely sweet time with these Caps. [NBCSW]
- That darn rope was probably gathering a little dust...nice to see it back again!
So good to see this again#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/w6nfn7eLAz— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2023
- Tarik’s got the inside scoop on all kinds of Caps’ tidbits, from the team’s interest in Jakob Chychrun to just who is - and who likely isn’t - potentially on the trade block. [Athletic]
- Previews of this afternoon’s duel with the Sabres from Vogs and NBCSW, and swing by our pals over at Die by the Blade for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Sabres will be without Alex Tuch today, as he was placed on the IR yesterday with an upper-body injury. [Buffalo News]
- Fans of other teams are starting to sniff around the Caps, whether targeting a specific blueliner in Nick Jensen... [THW]
- ...or just the whole dang team. [THW]
- This one, however, seems particularly ludicrous. Sorry, Devils fans, but the Caps are not trading Tom Wilson. [Pucks & Pitchforks]
- And, of course, scoping out potential destinations for Lars Eller (while the writer of these Clips goes off to cry in a dark room). [THW]
- Breaking down the one trade the Caps have made so far, sending Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to Boston for Craig Smith and a few picks. [S&S]
- Get to know new guy Smith (who was clearly the missing piece) and what he brings to the lineup. [WHN]
- Happy 71st birthday to Larry Bolonchuk!
- Finally, we join the rest of the Caps’ family in sending our deepest condolences to the voice of the Caps, John Walton, on the loss of his brother. If you can help out in any way, please follow the link below to do so:
Our deepest condolences go out to the Walton family in this difficult time. We are all behind you, John. https://t.co/vPDSXkc5Ex— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 25, 2023
