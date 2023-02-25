 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Rangers Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps look to avoid a seventh-straight loss as they host the Rangers, DSP is in town as the team celebrates Black History Month and more.

By Becca H
New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Saying farewell to a longtime Cap as Dmitry Orlov heads to Boston. [Rink]
  • Previews of today’s bout with the Rangers from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, FLM, and swing by our pals over at Blueshirt Banter if you want a peek behind enemy lines.
  • Are the Caps in on the ongoing Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes? [@DarrenDreger, THW]
  • Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway stopped by Medstar to pack up their gear and say goodbye yesterday, bringing to light the harsh reality of where the Caps are right now. [WaPo, NBCSW]
  • A few final thoughts on the trade that sent the Caps’ duo to Boston. [NBCSports]
  • Lost a bit in the talk of Orlov and Hathaway leaving DC is the addition of forward Craig Smith, who officially has a jersey number. Welcome to DC, #16! [@Capitals]
  • Power rankings with an assessment of each team’s 25-and-under player(s) to watch. [ESPN]
  • Guess who’s back? Back again? ...Aliaksei Protas. That’s who is back. Hey, tell a friend. [Caps]
  • Peter Laviolette met with the media after a busy day at the practice rink. [Caps video]
  • Checking in on who could be the next guy(s) traded from the Caps. [RMNB]
  • The Caps had some special guests at Medstar yesterday ahead of today’s Black History Month celebration... [@Capitals, Caps video (jersey designer Rob Zilla)]
  • ...including this guy!!
  • Seriously, though, these jerseys are straight fire. [NBCSW]
  • Also at the rink yesterday was young actor Keivonn Woodward, currently starring on “The Last of Us”, who got to meet his idol, Alex Ovechkin. So cool. [NHL, ESPN, Fox5]
  • A few leftovers from Thursday night’s loss to the Ducks. [RMNB, THW]
  • Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Byron Dafoe, happy 72nd to Andre Peloffy, happy 37th to Jeff Schultz, and happy 30th to Mike Vecchione!

