Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Rangers Game Day

- Saying farewell to a longtime Cap as Dmitry Orlov heads to Boston. [Rink]
- Previews of today’s bout with the Rangers from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, FLM, and swing by our pals over at Blueshirt Banter if you want a peek behind enemy lines.
- Are the Caps in on the ongoing Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes? [@DarrenDreger, THW]
- Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway stopped by Medstar to pack up their gear and say goodbye yesterday, bringing to light the harsh reality of where the Caps are right now. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- A few final thoughts on the trade that sent the Caps’ duo to Boston. [NBCSports]
- Lost a bit in the talk of Orlov and Hathaway leaving DC is the addition of forward Craig Smith, who officially has a jersey number. Welcome to DC, #16! [@Capitals]
- Power rankings with an assessment of each team’s 25-and-under player(s) to watch. [ESPN]
- Guess who’s back? Back again? ...Aliaksei Protas. That’s who is back. Hey, tell a friend. [Caps]
- Peter Laviolette met with the media after a busy day at the practice rink. [Caps video]
- Checking in on who could be the next guy(s) traded from the Caps. [RMNB]
- The Caps had some special guests at Medstar yesterday ahead of today’s Black History Month celebration... [@Capitals, Caps video (jersey designer Rob Zilla)]
- ...including this guy!!
DSP pic.twitter.com/KjsISWqHap— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023
- Seriously, though, these jerseys are straight fire. [NBCSW]
Introducing our 2023 Celebrating Black History warmup jersey, custom designed by @Rob_Zilla_III!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2023
These jerseys will be worn tomorrow and auctioned off to benefit the Capital Impact Fund in further advancing diversity in the game of hockey.#ALLCAPS | #BHM
- Also at the rink yesterday was young actor Keivonn Woodward, currently starring on “The Last of Us”, who got to meet his idol, Alex Ovechkin. So cool. [NHL, ESPN, Fox5]
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s loss to the Ducks. [RMNB, THW]
- Finally, happy 52nd birthday to Byron Dafoe, happy 72nd to Andre Peloffy, happy 37th to Jeff Schultz, and happy 30th to Mike Vecchione!
