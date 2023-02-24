Friday Caps Clips: Duck and Cover

Your savory breakfast links:
- The Caps traded Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to Boston prior to last night’s game, getting three draft picks and forward Craig Smith in return. [Rink, Caps, WaPo, NBCSW, AP, ESPN, Sporting News, NBCSB, NESN, SCoC]
- The Bruins and those who root for them seem pretty pleased with the deal...take care of our boys, Massholes. [Sweeney (video), NESN, NBCSB]
- Either this guy had some inside information (definitely possible) or is just a little psychic, because he nailed it almost 12 hours before the trade went down. Impressive. [NBCSB]
- Get a peek into the mindset of GM Brian MacLellan to understand why these two guys were on the move. [WHN, RMNB]
- They took a step in the right direction with the Hathaway/Orlov trade, but the Caps can’t be afraid to make big moves leading up to the deadline. [S&S]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s *sigh* loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, Caps Outsider, and RMNB.
- The Caps showed solidarity for their captain, honoring his late father with a “Papa Ovi” decal on their helmets. [NHL]
- Having learned that two of their teammates were dealt right before the game last night, the Caps then had to go out and play said game. Such is life in the NHL. [NBCSW]
- There may not have been a lot to cheer about on the ice last night, but at least there were some heckin’ good puppers in the building (and one delightful cat). [@Capitals, NoVa Caps]
- Finally...there’s a lot of not-good stuff around the Caps right now, so let’s stick with the furry critters. Here’s Tom Wilson with a puppy and Nicklas Backstrom walking a cat as a palate cleanser.
they gave Backstrom a cat for Caps Canine night! pic.twitter.com/HvjFqbrMnf— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) February 24, 2023
