Wednesday Caps Clips: Putting the Dead in Deadline

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps’ losing streak goes to five as they fall to Detroit, decisions await as the deadline looms, and more.

By Becca H
Your savory breakfast links:

  • Don’t expect Protas to make a U-turn on Route 83, though...because the captain is on his way.
  • It was a better effort than Saturday (low bar) but the same result. [NBCSW]
  • Great to see Jakub Vrana back in an NHL uniform - and to let the fans welcome him back to DC for the first time since his trade.
  • This week will go a long way toward shaping Brian MacLellan’s plans ahead of next Friday’s deadline. Although he, uh, may not need the whole week. [Athletic ($)]
  • Interesting to learn that some of those plans could involve Dmitry Orlov, as it’s rumored that contract discussions with the blueliner may not be going well. [TSN]
  • We’ve said it and others agree - sell, sell, SELL! [S&S]
  • Breaking down every one of the 101 (!!) line combinations used this year (Ed. Note: as a fan of puns, headline wordplay, and Disney...this one is pretty great). [NoVa Caps]
  • Maybe they’ll find a friendly trade partner down in Tampa. [THW]
  • NHL players and execs have voted on who they think are the top 10 wingers - right and left - in the NHL right now. [ESPN+]
  • Get a sneak peek at what goes on behind the scenes to help acclimate a newly traded player and his family. [NHL]
  • Unpacking some stats from a stacked Eastern Conference race. [THN]
  • Finally, happy 48th birthday to Patrick Boileau, happy 70th to Al Hangsleben, happy 52nd to Jason Marshall, happy 58th to Joe Reekie, and happy 26th to Ilya Samsonov!

