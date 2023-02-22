The Noon Number: Five.

3315 - Number of days that have passed since the last time the Capitals lost five games in a row in regulation, a stretch of games that spanned January 15-21, 2014 - just over nine years ago. The clock now resets after last night’s 3-1 loss to Detroit, their fifth-straight defeat.

In case anyone was curious...yes, that was also the last time the Caps missed the playoffs.

Now, for the last time the Caps have lost six in a row, you have to go all the way back to the pre-Ovechkin days of October 2003. The team will look to sidestep that dubious distinction tomorrow when they face visiting Anaheim.

(h/t Tom Gulitti)