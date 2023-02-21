Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Red Wings Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s Washington Capitals matchup with the Detroit Red Wings from Vogs, AP, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and don’t forget to follow along with our pals Winging It In Motown for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few updates from yesterday’s practice, including some positive updates on Nic Dowd and John Carlson. [Caps video (Coach Laviolette), WHN (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB (and again)]
- Alex Ovechkin will miss his fourth straight game tonight, but the team is hopeful he will return this week. [NHL, WHN]
- Both Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano have revitalized their careers in Washington, and in doing so they have given the Caps two important pieces for the future. [WaPo ($)]
- Learn more about Emily Engel-Natzke, the Caps’ video coordinator, the first full-time female coach in NHL history. [NHL]
- The Capitals should treat their Stadium Series loss like a wakeup call. [S+S]
- Finally, 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid Liam Reigel joined the Caps for practice yesterday, and it was just as cute as you’d imagine. [NHL, Caps, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
What a joy it was to have Liam from @WishMidAtlantic at practice today!— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 20, 2023
Liam, diagnosed with a brain tumor at 12 years old, got to meet his favorite player Lars Eller and then joined the team on the ice. He'll be at tomorrow's game as well. ❤️#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/SfbEAft76A
Getting your first goal in the bigs called by @JoeBpXp AND then celebrating with your favorite team after...— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 20, 2023
LET'S GO, LIAM‼️#ALLCAPS | @WishMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/1T68r4FVc4
