2.00 - The Capitals’ goals-for per-game rate over their last ten games, which is tied with Minnesota for dead last over that span. Since January 21, the Capitals have scored more than two goals just twice - four goals in a win over Columbus on 1/31, and three goals in their losing effort against the Panthers last week.

In those ten games, the Caps have gotten goals from just 11 different players, with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom leading the pack with three apiece.