Monday Caps Clips: Uncertainty Abounds

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: more Stadium Series thoughts, a duo of roster moves, deadline uncertainty and more.

By Alex Ervin
  • A few leftovers from Saturday night’s loss in Raleigh from the Caps (locker room video), Athletic ($), RMNB (and again), and S+S]
  • The Washington Capitals loaned forward Joe Snively to Hershey yesterday and recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath. [Caps, Bears, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Washington’s four-game losing streak is putting pressure on their playoff chances. [WaPo ($)]
  • The four-game skid is also impacting potential deadline plans. [WHN]
  • The Caps need to play playoff-style hockey to turn their luck around. [NBCSW]
  • The Hershey Bears fell to the Charlotte Checkers in a 3-2 shootout loss yesterday afternoon. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
  • Forward prospect Hendrix Lapierre has been scratched two games in a row, but it is reportedly not for deadline reasons. [WHN]
  • The Capitals’ future is uncertain, and does that uncertainty extend to Coach Laviolette? [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 75th birthday to Pierre Bouchard, 67th birthday to Rick Green, and 48th birthday to Brendan Witt!

