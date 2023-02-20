Monday Caps Clips: Uncertainty Abounds

Your savory breakfast links:
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s loss in Raleigh from the Caps (locker room video), Athletic ($), RMNB (and again), and S+S]
- The Washington Capitals loaned forward Joe Snively to Hershey yesterday and recalled defenseman Dylan McIlrath. [Caps, Bears, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Washington’s four-game losing streak is putting pressure on their playoff chances. [WaPo ($)]
- The four-game skid is also impacting potential deadline plans. [WHN]
- The Caps need to play playoff-style hockey to turn their luck around. [NBCSW]
- The Hershey Bears fell to the Charlotte Checkers in a 3-2 shootout loss yesterday afternoon. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
- Forward prospect Hendrix Lapierre has been scratched two games in a row, but it is reportedly not for deadline reasons. [WHN]
- The Capitals’ future is uncertain, and does that uncertainty extend to Coach Laviolette? [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 75th birthday to Pierre Bouchard, 67th birthday to Rick Green, and 48th birthday to Brendan Witt!
