Thursday Caps Clips: Prospect Performance

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: prospect reports for January, a pre-break roster move, a few updates from Hershey and more.

By Alex Ervin
  • A look at the Washington Capitals’ prospect performances in the first month of 2023. [Rink, NoVa Caps]
  • A few leftover numbers from Tuesday night’s OT win over the Blue Jackets from RMNB.
  • The Capitals loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears yesterday ahead of the NHL All-Star break and Washington’s bye week. [Caps, Bears, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • Speaking of Protas, he scored in his return to Hershey in the Bears’ loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [Bears, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • The timing of this year’s All-Star break works very much in the Capitals’ favor right now. [WHN]
  • Now that he is feeling less pressure in both his on and off-ice lives, Alex Ovechkin is free to chase the Great One. [Athletic ($)]
  • January was not kind to the Capitals, so here’s what we learned about the team in that stretch. [NBCSW]
  • T.J. Oshie is known for his high-energy game, and he has no plans to change that despite his injury history. [WHN]
  • With the Trade Deadline a month away, take a look back at all of GM Brian MacLellan’s deadline moves. [NoVa Caps]
  • Ethen Frank was named the AHL’s Rookie of the Month for January after recording 13 points (7G, 6A) in 10 games. [Bears,
  • Nic Dowd was all of us when he joked that he would love to experience life as Alex Ovechkin. [WHN]
  • Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are reportedly teaming up to compete in this year’s ASG Breakaway Challenge together. [Wyshynski, WHN, RMNB]
  • Could the Capitals and Oilers be good trade partners at the deadline? [THW]
  • Finally, happy 46th birthday to Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and 63rd birthday to Lee Norwood!

