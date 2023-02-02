Thursday Caps Clips: Prospect Performance

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the Washington Capitals’ prospect performances in the first month of 2023. [Rink, NoVa Caps]
- A few leftover numbers from Tuesday night’s OT win over the Blue Jackets from RMNB.
- The Capitals loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears yesterday ahead of the NHL All-Star break and Washington’s bye week. [Caps, Bears, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Speaking of Protas, he scored in his return to Hershey in the Bears’ loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. [Bears, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- The timing of this year’s All-Star break works very much in the Capitals’ favor right now. [WHN]
- Now that he is feeling less pressure in both his on and off-ice lives, Alex Ovechkin is free to chase the Great One. [Athletic ($)]
- January was not kind to the Capitals, so here’s what we learned about the team in that stretch. [NBCSW]
- T.J. Oshie is known for his high-energy game, and he has no plans to change that despite his injury history. [WHN]
- With the Trade Deadline a month away, take a look back at all of GM Brian MacLellan’s deadline moves. [NoVa Caps]
- Ethen Frank was named the AHL’s Rookie of the Month for January after recording 13 points (7G, 6A) in 10 games. [Bears,
- Nic Dowd was all of us when he joked that he would love to experience life as Alex Ovechkin. [WHN]
- Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby are reportedly teaming up to compete in this year’s ASG Breakaway Challenge together. [Wyshynski, WHN, RMNB]
- Could the Capitals and Oilers be good trade partners at the deadline? [THW]
- Finally, happy 46th birthday to Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre and 63rd birthday to Lee Norwood!
